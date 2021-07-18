Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Coupang alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

CPNG stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupang (CPNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.