Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

COUR opened at $38.14 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

