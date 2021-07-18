Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.
COUR opened at $38.14 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02.
Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.