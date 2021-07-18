Covalis Capital LLP Acquires New Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,434. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

