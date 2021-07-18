Covalis Capital LLP Buys New Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAAU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.