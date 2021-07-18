Covalis Capital LLP Makes New $17.63 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 3.6% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,327. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

