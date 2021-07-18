Covalis Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARRWU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $17,395,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,203,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,788. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

