Covalis Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 249,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000. Celsius accounts for 2.5% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celsius by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 841,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,088. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 559.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

