Covalis Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLAMU remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. 29,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,349. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

