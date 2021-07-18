Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Luminex worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 230,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

