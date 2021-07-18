Credit Suisse AG Has $1.27 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $735,499.31. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,533 shares of company stock worth $5,306,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

