Credit Suisse AG Purchases 44,983 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 2,269,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 503,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,948 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

