Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,192 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

