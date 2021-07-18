Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Employers worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of EIG opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

