Credit Suisse Group AG Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

