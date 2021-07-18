Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €170.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

DHER opened at €121.85 ($143.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion and a PE ratio of -17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €111.72. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

