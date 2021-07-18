Credit Suisse Group Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $375.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.84. Cintas has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

