Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $21.41 Price Target for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

