Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:CRQDF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

