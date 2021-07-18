Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.