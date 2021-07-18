Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

CCAP opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,156 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.