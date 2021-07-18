Critical Comparison: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47% Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16%

82.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.65 -$131.73 million $1.89 28.30 Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.69 $243.39 million $5.10 20.35

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EPR Properties and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25 Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 18.86%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats EPR Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

