CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,577,450.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,577,450.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

CRWD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.96. 2,113,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

