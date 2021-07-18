CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives $16.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $13.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

