Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $115.91 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

