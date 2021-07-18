Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 3,053 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

