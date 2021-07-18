Cushing Asset Management LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.32. 738,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

