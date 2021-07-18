Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $709,000 in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MNRL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 217,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

