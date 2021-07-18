Cushing Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises about 2.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 611,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

