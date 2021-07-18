Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 838 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 571.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 115.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

QTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

