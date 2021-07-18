Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Cutera worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 13.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth $1,162,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

