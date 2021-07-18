CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Purchases $19,000.00 in Stock

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.34 on Friday. CV Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CV Sciences
CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.
