CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Purchases $19,000.00 in Stock

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.34 on Friday. CV Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.