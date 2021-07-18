D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Shares Down 0.2%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

