Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given a $86.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.38.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
