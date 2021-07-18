Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given a $86.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.