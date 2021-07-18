Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Head to Head Review

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorporation and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29 Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.39 -$205.53 million $0.74 26.42 Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.34 $703.03 million N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 30.35% 8.14% 0.91% Danske Bank A/S 19.64% 5.74% 0.24%

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Danske Bank A/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, time, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, automobiles, and boat loans; and shared national credits. The company also offers debit and credit cards; wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services; employee health and liability, and workers' compensation insurance products and services; and treasury, payroll, human resources, payroll cards, treasury management, merchant, employee and payroll benefits, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

