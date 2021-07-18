Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.74.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 104,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,547,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,334 shares of company stock worth $80,027,498. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.