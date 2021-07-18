Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Datto were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of MSP opened at $26.80 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,195 shares of company stock worth $7,043,938.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.