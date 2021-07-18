David Bernstein Sells 11,662 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CUK stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

