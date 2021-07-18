DecentBet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $431,459.52 and $27.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.11 or 0.00830672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

