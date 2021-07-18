DeFiner Price Up 84.8% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $698,241.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

