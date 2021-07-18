Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 99.4% in June

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

