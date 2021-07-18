Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.