Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stake Lessened by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,791 shares during the period. Denbury comprises about 5.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $74,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.86. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

