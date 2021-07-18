Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Denny’s by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $950.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.