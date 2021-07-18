Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

