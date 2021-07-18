Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $76.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,748,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

