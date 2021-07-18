Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $198.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.