Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

