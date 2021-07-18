Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.
NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
