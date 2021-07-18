Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.
NYSE:NVO opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $88.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
