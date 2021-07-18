Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

