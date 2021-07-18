Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $1,001.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $875.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

