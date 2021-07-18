DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $462.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.69. 682,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.83. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.